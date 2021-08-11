Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PLx Pharma Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PLx Pharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.39). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PLx Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

PLXP has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PLx Pharma from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of PLXP opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $393.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 5.11. PLx Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.56).

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino acquired 8,000 shares of PLx Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 487,890 shares in the company, valued at $6,088,867.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXP. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,931,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,099,000. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

