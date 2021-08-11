Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 11th (AD, DUE, JEN, LXS, NTR, SIX2, SZG, TKA, TLX, UN01)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, August 11th:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) was given a €25.40 ($29.88) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) was given a €23.00 ($27.06) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD)

was given a €30.50 ($35.88) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €58.00 ($68.24) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) was given a €56.00 ($65.88) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was given a $75.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €105.00 ($123.53) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €35.00 ($41.18) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €16.00 ($18.82) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Talanx (ETR:TLX) was given a €51.00 ($60.00) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €33.50 ($39.41) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

