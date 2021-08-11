Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (LVMUY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS: LVMUY):

7/31/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $182.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

7/30/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/27/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/27/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/27/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/27/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

7/14/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/9/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/1/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/23/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/16/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $164.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $416.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.10. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of $88.89 and a 1 year high of $166.21.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

