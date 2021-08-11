Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Twitter (TWTR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Twitter (NYSE: TWTR):

7/30/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $77.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $62.00 to $69.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Twitter had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.

7/23/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $68.00 to $78.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $82.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/7/2021 – Twitter was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Twitter’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date. The company’s initiatives to add features and focus on effectively tackling abuse issues are helping it expand its monetized user base. Upswing in advertiser sentiment for digital ads and improving ad environment are positives. Increasing conversation around current events is a key catalyst. Product improvement including continued increases in relevance across notifications, search, Explore, and the Home timeline boosted user retention across new and recently reactivated accounts. However, Twitter is suffering from stiff competition for ad dollars from the likes of Facebook and Google. Lack of revenue diversification is a major concern. Rising investments on international expansion, product innovation and marketing & sales are expected to hurt profitability in the near term.”

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $801,071.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $755,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,047. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 14.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 66.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 26.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth $5,106,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

