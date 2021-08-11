Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Bath & Body Works (BBWI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bath & Body Works (NYSE: BBWI):

8/11/2021 – Bath & Body Works was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Bath & Body Works was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “L Brands, Inc. operates as a retailer of women’s intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products and accessories primarily in the United States. Its brand includes Victoria’s Secret, Victoria’s Secret Pink, Bath & Body Works, La Senza and Henri Bendel. The company sells its product through franchise, license, wholesale partners, websites, catalogue, and other channels. L Brands Inc., formerly known as Limited Brands Inc., is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

8/5/2021 – Bath & Body Works was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00.

8/4/2021 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.26. 131,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,297,991. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Bath & Body Works Inc alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bath & Body Works stock. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.