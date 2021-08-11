Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for George Weston (WNGRF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of George Weston (OTCMKTS: WNGRF) recently:

8/3/2021 – George Weston had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$141.00 to C$153.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – George Weston had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$121.00 to C$134.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – George Weston had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins. They now have a C$141.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$137.00.

7/30/2021 – George Weston had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$120.00 to C$138.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – George Weston had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$149.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – George Weston had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$127.00 to C$137.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

WNGRF stock opened at $105.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. George Weston Limited has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $106.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.32.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter.

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

