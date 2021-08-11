Research Analysts Set Expectations for FibroGen, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for FibroGen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.96.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The business had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FibroGen by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after acquiring an additional 267,470 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth $26,616,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

