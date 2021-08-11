Research Analysts Set Expectations for IBI Group Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of IBI Group in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$103.50 million.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Sunday. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IBI Group to C$13.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.58.

Shares of IBI Group stock opened at C$11.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.32. IBI Group has a 1 year low of C$6.00 and a 1 year high of C$11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$352.51 million and a PE ratio of 26.19.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

