Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lincoln Educational Services Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 39.15%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $181.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,909,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

