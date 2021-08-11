Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 11th (BYD, CG, CJT, EMA, FRU, GOOS, H, HOM.U, ITP, LGO)

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 11th:

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$260.00 target price on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$14.00 target price on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$245.00 target price on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$59.00 target price on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$12.50 price target on the stock.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$59.00 target price on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$32.00 target price on the stock.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$17.50 price target on the stock.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$39.00 price target on the stock.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$25.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$61.00 price target on the stock.

RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$2.50 price target on the stock.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$23.00 target price on the stock.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$3.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U). The firm issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$155.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.