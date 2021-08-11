Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 11th (BYD, CG, CJT, EMA, FRU, GOOS, H, HOM.U, ITP, LGO)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 11th:

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$260.00 target price on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$14.00 target price on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$245.00 target price on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$59.00 target price on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$12.50 price target on the stock.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$59.00 target price on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$32.00 target price on the stock.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$17.50 price target on the stock.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$39.00 price target on the stock.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$25.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$61.00 price target on the stock.

RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$2.50 price target on the stock.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$23.00 target price on the stock.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$3.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U). The firm issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$155.00 price target on the stock.

