Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August, 11th (ATASY, CGC, CURI, CUTR, CVCO, DANOY, DCCPF, DFIN, DORM, EBKDY)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, August 11th:

Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get Atlantia SpA alerts:

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $290.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $112.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $48.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “VAALCO ENERGY is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. “

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantia SpA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantia SpA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.