Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BrainsWay (BWAY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BrainsWay (NASDAQ: BWAY):

8/9/2021 – BrainsWay was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

8/3/2021 – BrainsWay was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

7/27/2021 – BrainsWay was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

7/21/2021 – BrainsWay was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

7/19/2021 – BrainsWay is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – BrainsWay was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Shares of BWAY opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. BrainsWay Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.96 million, a P/E ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that BrainsWay Ltd. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BrainsWay by 58.7% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 206,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 76,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay during the first quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

