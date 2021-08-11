Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BrainsWay (BWAY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BrainsWay (NASDAQ: BWAY):
- 8/9/2021 – BrainsWay was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “
- 8/3/2021 – BrainsWay was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “
- 7/27/2021 – BrainsWay was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “
- 7/21/2021 – BrainsWay was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “
- 7/19/2021 – BrainsWay is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/22/2021 – BrainsWay was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “
Shares of BWAY opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. BrainsWay Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.96 million, a P/E ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83.
BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that BrainsWay Ltd. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.
Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.