Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE)

8/10/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company's product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. "

8/4/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/3/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/13/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/10/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/5/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating.

7/1/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

6/29/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SNSE stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.93. 11,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,388. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.56 million and a PE ratio of -0.63.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sensei Biotherapeutics news, insider Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $49,292.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

