Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Great-West Lifeco (GWLIF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS: GWLIF) in the last few weeks:

8/6/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$39.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$38.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$37.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Great-West Lifeco was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Great-West Lifeco was given a new $29.53 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

GWLIF opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $32.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.81.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

