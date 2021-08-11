Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Insider Robert B. Aarnes Sells 6,500 Shares

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.00. 718,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,443. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.74. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 2.57.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,088,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,506,000 after buying an additional 1,978,154 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 17,693.8% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,799,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,979 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,614,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,123,000 after purchasing an additional 292,836 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,579,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,121,000 after purchasing an additional 81,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,357,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,588,000 after purchasing an additional 302,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.