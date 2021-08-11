Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Insider Robert B. Aarnes Sells 6,500 Shares

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.00. 718,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,443. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.74. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 2.57.
Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.
Resideo Technologies Company Profile
Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.
