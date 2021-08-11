Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.40

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.40 and traded as low as C$14.63. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at C$15.19, with a volume of 26,281 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 2.78.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post 1.9074617 EPS for the current year.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

