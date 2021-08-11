Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,706 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Restaurant Brands International worth $10,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

QSR opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.61.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

QSR has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 46,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $3,118,218.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,510,644.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $666,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,586.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,446 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

