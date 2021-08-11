Reviewing POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) & Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xperi has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares POET Technologies and Xperi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies N/A -128.24% -90.29% Xperi 13.32% 18.19% 9.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for POET Technologies and Xperi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Xperi 0 0 3 0 3.00

Xperi has a consensus target price of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 36.88%. Given Xperi’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Xperi is more favorable than POET Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Xperi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares POET Technologies and Xperi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $4.43 million 72.57 -$18.17 million ($0.05) -18.34 Xperi $892.02 million 2.43 $146.76 million $1.75 11.83

Xperi has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xperi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Xperi beats POET Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, and on-board optic markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

