Revolve Group (RVLV) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/5/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Revolve Group was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $61.00.

8/5/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $65.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Revolve Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

6/29/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $58.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $58.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.49. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $89,628.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 39,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $1,973,057.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,490,531 shares of company stock valued at $93,018,507 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Revolve Group by 783.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Revolve Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 4,705.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

