Rewardiqa (REW) Achieves Market Cap of $32,243.87

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 11th. Over the last week, Rewardiqa has traded down 37.4% against the U.S. dollar. Rewardiqa has a total market capitalization of $32,243.87 and approximately $84.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rewardiqa

REW is a coin. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using US dollars.

