Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,105,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 285,000 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty makes up 2.0% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. PGGM Investments owned about 5.88% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $461,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.84. 573,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,575. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 93.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.61. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $62.58.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

