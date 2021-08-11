Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.00

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $59.25, with a volume of 5471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.64.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Rexnord’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

In other Rexnord news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $38,256.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,740.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $109,405.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Rexnord by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 62,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Rexnord by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

