Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.00

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $59.25, with a volume of 5471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RXN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

In other Rexnord news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $34,195.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 76,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,206.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $6,341,919.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,226.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rexnord by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,014,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,579,000 after acquiring an additional 479,488 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Rexnord by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,936,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,963,000 after acquiring an additional 185,928 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Rexnord by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,574,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,238,000 after acquiring an additional 514,189 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rexnord by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,107,000 after acquiring an additional 629,160 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rexnord by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,797,000 after acquiring an additional 679,650 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexnord Company Profile (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

