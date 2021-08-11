RH (NYSE:RH) Sets New 12-Month High at $741.00

RH (NYSE:RH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $741.00 and last traded at $733.00, with a volume of 8173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $719.70.

RH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, raised their price target on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. RH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.31.

The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $672.76.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of RH by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RH by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

