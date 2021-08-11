RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Stock Price Up 0.5%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK)’s share price rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €15.94 ($18.75) and last traded at €15.94 ($18.75). Approximately 915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.86 ($18.66).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 150.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €15.81.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:RHK)

RHÃ-N-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

