Richard J. Kerr Sells 4,325 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Stock

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ManTech International stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.30. The company had a trading volume of 115,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,390. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. ManTech International Co. has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.17.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Research analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 170.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in ManTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

