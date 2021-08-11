Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 4,589 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,023 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 34.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

CTXS traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,112. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.66 and a 52 week high of $148.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.74.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $617,223.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,491,197.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $286,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,504 shares of company stock worth $1,911,163 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

