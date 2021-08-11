Ridgewood Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,587 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 143.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 442,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,773 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 245.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 346,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 246,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 639,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 245,819 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $3,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Shares of NYSE MNR remained flat at $$19.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,382. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.79. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.