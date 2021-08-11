Ridgewood Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,046 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 41.4% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 20,494 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 32,440 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 25,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.14. 18,546,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,808,184. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $219.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.62 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

