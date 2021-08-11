Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,729 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. eBay comprises approximately 0.8% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in eBay by 161.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 87,563 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,784,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in eBay by 14.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 387,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after buying an additional 47,630 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $67.25. The company had a trading volume of 704,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,522,649. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.04. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $74.13.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

