Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Markel accounts for 1.6% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,720,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 224,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 215,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in Markel by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,455,000 after buying an additional 14,176 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of MKL traded up $25.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,283.87. The company had a trading volume of 773 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,798. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,209.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $913.04 and a 1 year high of $1,278.07.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

