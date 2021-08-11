Ridgewood Investments LLC Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.8% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 67,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.99. 176,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,199,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $158.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.02. The company has a market capitalization of $214.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

