Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases 2,063 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 0.9% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.14. The stock had a trading volume of 65,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

