Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 13,316 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,316 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of HCI Group worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,738,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group during the first quarter worth about $652,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in HCI Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 293,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,549,000 after buying an additional 73,267 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCI Group stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.33. The company had a trading volume of 49,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,482. The company has a market cap of $983.45 million, a PE ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 0.72. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $119.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. HCI Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. Equities analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCI. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

