Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 1,466 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $5.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $413.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,934,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,440. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $374.71. The company has a market cap of $139.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $414.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

