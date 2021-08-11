Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 29,745 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,745 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,739,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 106.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 946,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,488,000 after acquiring an additional 487,327 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at about $16,061,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $16,017,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,683,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,207,000 after purchasing an additional 277,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Shares of Axos Financial stock traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $50.57. 273,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,778. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.22. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $54.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.72.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

