Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 3,688 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 0.8% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.60. 2,186,824 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.44. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

