Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 60 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,493,416,000 after buying an additional 43,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after acquiring an additional 215,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 437,974 shares of company stock valued at $246,530,067. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $11.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,750.51. 45,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,577. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,598.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

