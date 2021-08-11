Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.16 Million

Analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will post $24.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.60 million and the lowest is $21.71 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $18.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $158.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $152.90 million to $161.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $130.60 million, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $143.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%.

RIGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.32 million, a P/E ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

