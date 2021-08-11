Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,600 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) received a GBX 5,600 ($73.16) price target from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 8,250 ($107.79) to GBX 7,770 ($101.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,150 ($80.35) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,830 ($89.23) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,192.31 ($80.90).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 6,147 ($80.31) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £99.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,039.59.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

