Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. CLSA downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $86.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.