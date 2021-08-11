Rio Tinto Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 259,287 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,563% compared to the average daily volume of 5,560 call options.

NYSE RIO traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.10. 3,373,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $107.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.18.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 80.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,635,000 after purchasing an additional 882,063 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $195,527,000 after buying an additional 595,974 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,084,367,000 after purchasing an additional 409,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,685,000 after acquiring an additional 352,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $23,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

