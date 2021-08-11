RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.51.

REI.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th.

In related news, Director Jonathan Gitlin bought 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.90 per share, with a total value of C$49,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at C$682,929.60.

Shares of REI.UN opened at C$22.18 on Wednesday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.64 and a 1-year high of C$23.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$22.24. The company has a market cap of C$7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

