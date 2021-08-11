Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Up 3.1% This Week

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $9.77 million and $339,669.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00028030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00032789 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.