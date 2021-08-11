Rise (RISE) Price Tops $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Rise has a market capitalization of $613,031.52 and $15.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rise has traded down 35.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00099036 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000435 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 182,932,123 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars.

