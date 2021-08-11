RIV Capital’s (RIV) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

RIV Capital (TSE:RIV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at CIBC in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.50 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.89% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:RIV traded down C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,791. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$272.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2.65. RIV Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.60.

RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that RIV Capital will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

