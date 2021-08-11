ROAD One Day Volume Reaches $114,395.00 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One ROAD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ROAD has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. ROAD has a market cap of $112,074.96 and $114,395.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ROAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00047128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00152984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00156624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,293.90 or 1.00109561 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003002 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $393.55 or 0.00851052 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.