Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Hits New 1-Year High at $100.70

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.70 and last traded at $100.70, with a volume of 8823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.39.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 325.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

