Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $85.00.
In other news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.
