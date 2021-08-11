Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

In other news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

