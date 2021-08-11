Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Roche stock opened at $396.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.22. Roche has a 1 year low of $308.57 and a 1 year high of $396.22.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

