Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Roche stock opened at $396.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.22. Roche has a 1 year low of $308.57 and a 1 year high of $396.22.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

